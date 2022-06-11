First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 113 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Toyota Motor comprises approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $155.05 and a twelve month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

