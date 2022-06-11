First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

