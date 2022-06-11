First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average of $192.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

