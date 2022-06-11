First Affirmative Financial Network Has $797,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $289.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

