First Affirmative Financial Network Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after buying an additional 89,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67.

