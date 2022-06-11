First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $526.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $461.15 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $557.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

