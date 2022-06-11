First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 132 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

