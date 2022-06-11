FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director John Squire Junger Acquires 1,056 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director John Squire Junger acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,729.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FAT Brands stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. FAT Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter worth $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

