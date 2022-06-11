Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

