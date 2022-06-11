Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Express has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPR shares. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Express by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Express by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

