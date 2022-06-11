Exeedme (XED) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Exeedme (XED) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $270,559.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

