EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Lifted to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVGO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. EVgo has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

