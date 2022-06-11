EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Cut to €173.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €189.00 ($203.23) to €173.00 ($186.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

