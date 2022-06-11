EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Cut to €173.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €189.00 ($203.23) to €173.00 ($186.02) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESLOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

