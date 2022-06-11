EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Cut to €173.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €189.00 ($203.23) to €173.00 ($186.02) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESLOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

