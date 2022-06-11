Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $59,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.