Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
NYSE:EQC opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.55 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.
About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
