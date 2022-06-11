Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.55 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

