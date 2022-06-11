Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million. Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.67.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. Endava has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

