Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lessened by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

