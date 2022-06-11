Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.
Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emblem (EMC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.