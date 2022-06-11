Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) vs. Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Westbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million 3.02 $5.22 million $1.47 15.70 Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 2.02 $9.53 million $3.03 9.90

Westbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Elmira Savings Bank and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 21.04% N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp 22.55% N/A N/A

Summary

Westbury Bancorp beats Elmira Savings Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences. The company also operates a real estate investment trust; and provides financial planning advisory services. The company operates through a network of twelve full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; and one limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

