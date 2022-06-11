Elaina Shekhter Sells 100 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EPAM stock opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

