EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $253,406.70 and $9.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,756.25 or 0.99902960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

