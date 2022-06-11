Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

DX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of DX opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $20.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

