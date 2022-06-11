DXdao (DXD) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $30.00 million and $90,871.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $608.37 or 0.02120899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00197199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002162 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00242813 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

