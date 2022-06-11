DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.