DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of KSM opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $12.99.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.