DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KSM opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

