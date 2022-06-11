Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DUOT remained flat at $$4.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
