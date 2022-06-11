Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NAPA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.24. 243,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after acquiring an additional 935,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 307,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 228,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 597.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 204,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

