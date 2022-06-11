Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,117.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $968,948.12 and approximately $11,117.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00454224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

