DragonVein (DVC) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $719,433.27 and $585.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,199.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.00578834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00195418 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.