DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 1,109.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of DNA Brands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
