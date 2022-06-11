Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.10 and last traded at $95.20. Approximately 13,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 853,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YINN. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $5,314,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

