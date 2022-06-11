Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Diodes worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diodes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Diodes by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 34.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

