Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.12

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 106737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

