Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.79% of Devon Energy worth $235,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,113,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,438. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

DVN stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

