Dev Protocol Market Cap Hits $398,382.05 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $398,382.05 and $380.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

