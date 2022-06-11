Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $67.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.37. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.05, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.