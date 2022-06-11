Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.94

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 6779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million and a PE ratio of 64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.36.
About Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY)
