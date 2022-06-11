DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.56.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,991,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,387 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

