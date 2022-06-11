Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 152 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Delphi Management Inc. MA trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,064.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,374.13 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,054.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,991.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.