Delphi Management Inc. MA Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

CHKP opened at $123.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

