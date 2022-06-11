Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases 1,073 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after purchasing an additional 386,640 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,625,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after buying an additional 181,277 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

NYSE:ST opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

