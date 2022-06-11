Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

