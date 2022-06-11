Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys 875 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.