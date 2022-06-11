Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires 3,995 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 78.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 19.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

