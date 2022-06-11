Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires 1,833 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Ichor makes up approximately 1.3% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned about 0.11% of Ichor worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.