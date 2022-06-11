DeGate Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. DeGate has a market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00341984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.00413136 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

