DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.29 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $1.30 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 188.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00318189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00434788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,724,447 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

