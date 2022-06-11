DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $66,391.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00342230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00404252 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

