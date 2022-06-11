Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 299,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 20.8% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $77.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

